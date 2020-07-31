TUSCUMBIA — Robert E. Seaman, Sr., 94, passed away at his home in Tuscumbia on July 29, 2020.
He was born on April 12, 1926 in Amsterdam, NY, the oldest of eight children. He is survived by his wife, Frances; and three children, Tanya Conway, Robert, Jr. and Daniel Seaman. Also surviving are five grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, one brother, three sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law.
Robert was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Over 75 years ago, on February 26, 1945, he married Frances A. Tompkins. He was a previous resident of New York State. He was a member of NYS Elks Lodge 2175 and the American Legion Post 31.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at a later date in New York State.
