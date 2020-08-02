TUSCUMBIA — Robert E. Seaman, Sr., 94, passed away at his home in Tuscumbia on July 29, 2020.
He was born on April 12, 1926 in Amsterdam, NY, the oldest of eight children. He is survived by his wife, Frances; and three children, Tanya Conway, Robert, Jr. and Daniel Seaman. Also surviving are five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother, three sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law.
Robert was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Over 75 years ago, on February 26, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Frances A. Tompkins. He was a previous resident of New York State and was a member of NYS Elks Lodge 2175 and the American Legion Post 31.
Robert was a World War II Army Combat Veteran in the Pacific Theater, proudly serving his country for six years before his honorable discharge in 1950.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at a later date in New York State.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented