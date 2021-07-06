LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Robert Earl Green, 98, died July 2, 2021. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. Mr. Green was an U.S. Army Veteran of W.W.II.

