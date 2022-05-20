MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert Earl Jackson, Sr. passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 4:16 pm. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Jackson; mother, Easter Morris Jackson; brother, Raymond Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Dovie Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Tania and Earl Bailes; and daughter, Melinda Jackson Johnson.
He was born on June 12, 1938, in Lauderdale County, AL to Floyd and Easter Jackson. He graduated from Lauderdale County High School in 1956 and went to work at Brach Candy Company in Chicago, IL. He returned to the Shoals in 1966 where he went to work at the Muscle Shoals Police Department where he served for 30 years as a patrolman, desk sergeant, detective, lieutenant, and assistant chief of police before his retirement in 1996. He was well known, loved, and respected within the community as an officer and person who believed in treating people with respect and dignity. He would go above and beyond to help anyone he could and very rarely met a stranger. After his retirement, he traveled around the Southeast working to build bridges and other infrastructure and, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he worked with FEMA in recovery efforts in South Mississippi. In his later years, he worked as a bail bondsman and was frequently known to say, “I spent 30 years putting people in jail. I might as well spend the rest of my life getting them out.” He loved and adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Suzanne Taylor Jackson; children, Robert Earl Jackson II (Robbie) and wife Keri, David McCullough and wife Amelia, Belinda Jackson, Cindy Aldridge and husband Stuart, and special granddaughter Layla Willingham and husband David; siblings, Elvin Jackson and wife Doris, Anne Starkey, Shelaine Dunn and husband Toby, Bobbie Sherrill and husband Matthew, Christy Jackson Carroll, and Billy Jackson and wife Gail; brother-in-Law Edward Lee Taylor, Jr. and wife Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews. His pride and joy were John David Willingham, Jude Willingham, Gunner Jackson, and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors during a celebration of life to be held at Robert and Suzanne’s home of 36 years with a time to be announced later. The family wishes to specially thank the doctors and nurses on the critical care unit and 4th floor at NAMC, the staff of Amedisys Hospice (especially Dorothy, Tera, Caroline, and Katie), and Sunil Jessy, Muscle Shoals Police Department Chaplain. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Robert accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
“That if thou confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” -Romans 10:9
