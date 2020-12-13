ROGERSVILLE
Robert Earl James, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away December 12, 2020. A graveside funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery, with Keith Hawk officiating.
Mr. James was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Minnie James; brothers, Alton, J.P., and Duel James; and sister, Faye Liverett.
Survivors include his special friend, Fay Norwood; children, Carol Kirby (James), Bobby James (Tracey) and Monica Howard; grandchildren, Chase Kirby, Ashley James, Dacy James, Kaylee Kirby, Beth Ward (Ryan), Josh Rumph, Miles Gaston and Alleny Reno; great-grandchildren, Sadyi James and Carter Ward; and sisters, Marva Davis and Mary Ruth Collier.
Mr. James loved traveling, spending time on the river, and especially loved Elvis music. Being a salesman, he made many lifelong friends during his time on the road. He attended Whitehead Baptist Church.
Mr. James was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of North Alabama, especially Lindsey and Lisa, for their loving care. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
