FLORENCE — Robert Earl Smallwood, 71 of Florence, AL passed away on Friday, February, 26, 2021. He was a native of Florence, AL and attended Woodlawn Church of Christ, Helton Drive Church of Christ and Chisholm Hill Church of Christ over the years and was baptized at East Florence Church of Christ. He was an active member of the Cheer Club and loved the senior dance community, the YMCA and all local country music dance venues.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 11-1:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruby Smallwood.
Survivors include his sisters, Susie Moses (Danny) of Decatur, Becky Stanky of Florence; aunt, Alice Stutts Caudill of Florence; uncle, Donnie Capley (JoAnn) of Killen; nephew, Jeremy Moses of Athens; niece, Kim Gray of Huntsville.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Capley, Shane Lockley, Mickey Stutts, Jeremy Moses, Tim Henslee, and Taylor Gannon.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Florence Police and Fire Department and all who made his last birthday drive thru the best ever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Alabama.
