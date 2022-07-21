GREENHILL — Robert Eddie Murphy, 74, of Greenhill, Alabama, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Eddie was born in Florence, Alabama on January 21, 1948. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1967 and went on to join the Air Force, where he served in Vietnam from 1970-1971. After returning home, Eddie married the love of his life, Beth Wimpee, in 1971. Beth and Eddie were married for 50 long and happy years. They had one daughter, Dawn Nance, and three grandkids, Erica Nance Unger, Maciah Murphy, and Ali Nance. Eddie was very proud of his family.
Eddie spent the majority of his career as a devoted employee of Constellium, previously known as Wise Alloys and Reynolds Metals. He dedicated 48 years to them and was still an employee at the time of his death. He was also a member of the United Steel Workers local 200.
Outside of work, Eddie’s hobbies consisted of spending time with his family, gardening, and working on whatever current projects he had going on. He enjoyed sharing his fresh fruits and vegetables with everyone and lending a helping hand to any neighbor or friend who needed it. Eddie had numerous loyal friends who he greatly appreciated. Eddie was also a member of Harrison Chapel United Methodist Church.
We would like to thank all the staff at NAMC and the doctors who took such good care of Eddie during his stay.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Robert Clarence Murphy. He is survived by his wife, Beth Murphy; his mother, Mary Elizabeth Murphy; sister and brother-in-law, Cherryl Holden and Allen; brother, Anthony Pete Murphy; sister-in-law, Zannie Lynn; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Bonnie) Wimpee and Anthony (Pat) Wimpee; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn Nance and Keith; grandchildren, Erica Nance Unger (Ron), Maciah (Ci) Murphy (Evins), and Ali Nance (Katie); and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jaxon, Mikale, and Liam Unger.
Memorial will be held for close family.
Commented