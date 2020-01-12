FLORENCE — Robert Edward Roden, Sr., 97, of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was a native of Lauderdale County and was a member of Highland Baptist Church, IBEW No. 558 and the Masonic Lodge. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11-12:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Chris Underwood officiating. Interment will be in Florence City Cemetery with military honors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Uhlman Roden; daughter, Deborah Jean England; brothers, Emmett Norman Roden, Lee Roden and James Roden.
Survivors include his sons, Robert Edward “Bob” Roden, Jr. (Cheri), James Lester “Jimmy” Roden (Diane), George Alan “Al” Roden; daughter, Renee Rochester; grandchildren, Sondra Jean Butler Chunn, Teddy Doyle Butler, Jr., Anita Renee Parrish, Cedron Dane Roden, Adria Rachelle Galloway, Robert Edward “Bob” Roden III, Travis Alan Jordan, Mark Jeffery England, Jr., John Edward England, Cassie Lee Jordan, Matthew Alan Roden, Taylor-Anne Renee Roden Knueven, Jason Tyler England; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, William Paul Roden; and sisters, Ruth Nell Boyer and Mary Elizabeth Autry.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Teddy Butler and Daryl Chunn.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Shoals Hospice especially, Ashley, Christy, Mary and Chance.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented