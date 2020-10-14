MORELAND COMMUNITY — Robert Edward “Sonny Boy” Ellenburg, 66, died October 12, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at noon at Mount Olive Cemetery, Grayson community. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

