LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Robert Edward “Sonny” Duke, 84, died July 31, 2020. Visitation Sunday from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with burial in Mimosa Cemetery. Mr. Duke served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

