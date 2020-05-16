FLORENCE — Robert Emmett Jones III (Rob) born December 29, 1938 died on May 11, 2020, was the son of Congressman Bob Jones and Christine Francis Jones. He was raised between Scottsboro, AL and Washington, DC while his father was in the Congress. Rob was a scholar throughout High School at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia where his claim to fame was throwing two back-to-back no hitters in varsity baseball. Rob was also a scratch golfer who was known for his very long drives. He attended the University of Alabama where he played baseball for Coach Joe Sewell until injury forced him to quit his favorite sport. He graduated from the college of arts and sciences magna cum laude and was elected Phi Beta Kappa, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He was accepted into the Harvard Law School in 1961 where he met his future wife, Patricia Male Jones. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1964 and relocated with his wife Patty and family to Huntsville and eventually Florence, Alabama where he joined the law firm of Polnitz, Cox, McBurney and Jones. Rob eventually opened his own firm, Jones and Trousdale. He practiced law in North Alabama for nearly 30 years where he was known as one of the brightest legal minds in the State of Alabama. During his career he was recognized by his partners and peers as being in the top 1% of all lawyers by electing him as a fellow into the American College of Trial Lawyers. Rob retired in the early 2000s and continued his interests in botany (wildflowers), fishing, hunting, and golf. Rob was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Florence.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Congressman Bob Jones and Christine Francis Jones; and his wife, Patricia Male Jones.
Rob is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie) Crosswhite Jones. He is survived by his son, Dr. Frazier and wife, Beth Jones, and their children, Lauren Jordan, Brooks Jones, and Garrett Jones; and his son, Carter Jones and wife, Dr. Micki Jones, and their two sons, Nathan and Jake Jones. He is also survived by Jackie’s children, Marshall A. Young and Tina Young Newkirk.
Graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, AL on Wednesday, May 20th at 1 p.m. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Special thanks to the Elder Care and Shoals Hospice for the loving care of Mr. Jones.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or French Camp Academy in French Camp, Mississippi or Tennessee River Equine Rescue.
