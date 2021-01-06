GREENHILL — Robert Everett Belew, 94, of Greenhill, AL, passed away January 2, 2021. Mr. Belew was a retired Power Stores Manager at TVA where he worked for 37 years in Muscle Shoals and Chattanooga. He was a Christian man and a member of Greenhill United Methodist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran and member of the American Legion. Robert loved to tell stories about his service in the army and in Japan at the end of World War II. Robert was a loving caretaker of his wife Dean for many years. He enjoyed coaching his children’s ball teams over the years. He was the kindest and most gentle man and a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Belew is survived by his son, Gary Belew (Carol) of Chattanooga, TN; daughter, Lori Jones (Todd) of Chatsworth, GA; brother, Larry Belew (Sadie) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Christopher Belew and Brandon Whitt (Misty); great-grandchildren, Whitley Killen and Adilynn Whitt; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dallas Belew and Leona Favors Belew; wife, Frances Wilodean Liles Belew; brothers, Oswald Belew and Amos Belew.
There will be a graveside service for Robert on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Cemetery. Bro. Gregg Woodard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Belew, Jeff Belew, Vance Belew, Wes Sinyard, Stan Threet, and Brandon Whitt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Belew, Phil Belew, Greg Bretherick, Billy Hunter, Chuck Liles, and Danny Liles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
