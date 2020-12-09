VALPARAISO, FLORIDA
Robert Everett Horton, Jr, “Bobby,” age 81, passed at his home in Valparaiso, FL on November 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 8th, 1939 in Perry, Georgia to Robert E Horton Sr. and Ruth Rowland Horton.
Bobby graduated from Perry High School and joined the Air Force. After his service, he returned to Perry where he worked locally until he started his career as a draftsman at American Buildings in Eufaula, Alabama in 1966. From there, he went to Bigbee Steel and Bigbee International in Muscle Shoals, AL where he served as Vice President. In 1978 he returned to American Buildings where he retired in 2001.
Bobby’s lifelong work in the metal building industry included not just domestic travels, but international travels to locations such as Kuwait, Sudan, Ireland, The Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. Delta Airlines presented Bobby with the Flying Colonel Million Miler Award for having flown over two million miles. He always had stories to tell of his travel experiences, and he was known to embellish the story if he thought it wasn’t interesting or funny enough. Teresa said that she feared most of the stories were probably true.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 41 years, Teresa; children, Robin (Bob) Britton of Huntsville, AL, Kim Horton of Olive Branch, TN, and Chris (Judy) Hudson of Niceville, FL; sister, Becky Jabaley of Cleveland, TN; 10 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Mrs. P.B. Horton; parents, Robert E. Horton Sr. and Ruth Horton; brother, Jerry Horton and grandson, Todd Askew.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 12th at 11:00 A.M. at Parkview Baptist Church in Eufaula, AL where he was a member. Brother Glenn Brock will officiate. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Perry, GA to be announced at a later date.
