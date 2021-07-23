ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Robert Foster Musgrove passed away on July 16, 2021 at age 78 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Richland County, South Carolina, the second child of Martha Evins Musgrove and William Thomas “Barney” Musgrove.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Eugenia “Jean” Byars of Montgomery, Alabama, and his brother, Bill Musgrove of Florence. He is survived by his son, Foster Byars Musgrove; grandchildren, Savannah and Jackson; brother, Dr. John Musgrove, Sr.; sister, Martha Jordan Newberry and husband, Mike Newberry; nephews, Bill Musgrove III and Dr. John Musgrove, Jr., and nieces, Cecily Wall, Melinda and Camille Musgrove, and Caroline and Catherine Ashe, as well as many very special cousins.
Foster graduated from Coffee High School in 1960. Even though he later received a law degree, Foster never practiced preferring instead the business world where he was employed by Fischbach and Moore. He retired in 2007 at which time he was the Senior Vice President in charge of Contracts and Claims. Thereafter, he spent a number of years as a consultant analyzing damages and providing expert testimony involving complex construction projects.
Foster loved cats and gardening. He rescued many cats over the years and often said that, “When a cat wanders up to a Musgrove door, they have found cat heaven.” He was intensely dedicated to his family. He possessed an almost photographic memory with his agile mind, and he expected others to think just as quickly. He was a tough negotiator at work but could be equally tenderhearted with those he loved. This is illustrated by a brief story that occurred once during a several-year period when he and other family members were taking care of his mother while she was living at home. His mother had diabetes and was supposed to avoid eating too much sugar. On one occasion, he admonished his sister. “Do not, under any circumstances allow Mother to have ice cream.” When he checked in with her later, his sister, Martha admitted to taking their mother to get ice cream. “She was going to call a cab if I didn’t take her!” After some grumbles of protest, Foster admitted that he too had taken her to get ice cream.
A family graveside service will be held at Florence Cemetery Saturday, July 24 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Dale Cohen officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting.
The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that you consider memorials to the American Cancer Society or other charities of choice.
The family offers special thanks to Dr. Ibrez Bandukwala, M.D., Dr. Sheetal Patel, M.D., and the staff at Northside Hospital for their love, concern, and support.
