LEIGHTON — Mr. Robert Frank Bates, 69, died January 20, 2021. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral Service is noon Tuesday for family only, please, at the funeral home with Rev. Earnest Smith officiating.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Person injured after police car drives through crowd at race
- One of 22 workers trapped in China gold mine rescued
- Sports on TV, Radio: Jan. 24-25, 2021
- Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city
- Vogue article features Florence designers Chanin, Reid
- UNA men’s basketball: Lions rout Jacksonville, remain at top of conference
- Software error will cost Colbert cities, school systems $405K
Most Read
Articles
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave
- Deputy assigned to western part of Lauderdale County
- Florence man dies after boat capsizes on Pickwick Lake
- COVID claims life of third Shoals health care worker
- Florence man charged with solicitation of a child
- Tuscumbia cyclist struck, killed Tuesday night
- Person struck, killed by vehicle on U.S. Highway 72 in Tuscumbia
- Pot found in vehicle across from house fire
- Cherokee's new town clerk isn't so new
- Florence utilities warn of phone scam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave
- Former Alabama lawmaker Ed Henry pardoned by Trump
- Deputy assigned to western part of Lauderdale County
- Bill Aycock
- Florence man dies after boat capsizes on Pickwick Lake
- COVID claims life of third Shoals health care worker
- Florence police investigating possible murder
- Betty Keller
- Nell Hester Bedford
- George Bradley Hargett
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented