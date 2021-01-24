LEIGHTON — Mr. Robert Frank Bates, 69, died January 20, 2021. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral Service is noon Tuesday for family only, please, at the funeral home with Rev. Earnest Smith officiating.

