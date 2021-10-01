FLORENCE — Robert Frank McCray Jr., 77, died September 22, 2021. Visitation with the family will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Sheffield. No public viewing. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.