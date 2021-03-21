CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Robert Glen Goodman, 75, died March 17, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until service time at Old Union Church, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Worley Cemetery. He was the husband of the late Diane Goodman.

