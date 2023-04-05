WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Robert Glendon Queen, age 92, of Waynesboro passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 7, 2023, at Shackelford Funeral Home in Waynesboro, TN, from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Service will immediately follow at 12 noon in the chapel with Bro. Jacky Ward officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro, TN.

