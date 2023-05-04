TUSCUMBIA — Robert Glenn Enlow, 79, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 7, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Bruce Blankenship officiating. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you