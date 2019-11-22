LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — Robert H. Couch, MD, 62, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Dr. Couch was born November 26, 1956 to Bernard H. and Mary Jo Couch in Sheffield, AL. Upon graduation from Deshler High School as a National Merit Scholar, he attended the University of Alabama as an Alumni Honors Scholar. He went on receive his Medical Degree from the University of Alabama-Birmingham and received a Master’s in Business Administration from Auburn University.
He was a founding member of Southern Emergency Medical Specialists (SEMS) and spent his career practicing emergency medicine at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and in the Norton Healthcare System. He also served as Director of the Emergency Department at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was an advocate for physicians and patients alike serving in numerous roles with the Greater Louisville Medical Society (GLMS) and Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) and was most recently elected as incoming president of the KMA. In recent years, he also served on the boards of The Healing Place and Teach to Transform. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
He is survived in death by his wife of 31 years, Wilma Jo McCaslin Couch; daughter, Mary Claire Couch of Washington, DC; daughter, Julia Couch of Nashville, Tennessee; brother Thomas J. Couch (Mayme) of Jackson, Mississippi; nephew, Thomas J. Couch Jr. (Tiffany) of Jackson, Mississippi; nieces, Tamyne Couch Armour (Rob) of Madison, Mississippi and Christy Couch Echols (Robert) of Nashville, Tennessee; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Harold and Mary Jo Couch and his nephew, John Bernard Couch.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Highlands Funeral Home. Services will be Monday, November 25 at 10:00 a.m at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Reverend Darren Brandon will officiate. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be sent to Teach to Transform, 7501 New LaGrange Road, #2000, Louisville, KY 40222; or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglas Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205.
