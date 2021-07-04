SHEFFIELD — Robert Michael Harkins, 67, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Immediately after visitation, the funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel, followed by a Masonic graveside at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Robert was a retired reserve officer for the Tuscumbia Police Department. He was a member of Rising Virtue Masonic Lodge #4 and a former member of the Kiwanis Club, Muscle Shoals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Doris Harkins.
Robert is survived by his sons, John Harkins (Jennifer) and Joe Harkins (Tasha); brother, Jim Harkins; sisters, Sharon Wright and Mary Kelley; grandchildren, Kesciley, Karley, and Karson Fletcher; the mother of his children, Elizabeth Harkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Robert’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
