TOWN CREEK — Robert Hayward Scoggin, 76, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Providence Cemetery with OD Bowling officiating.
A graduate of Hatton High School, Robert was a member of First Baptist Church in Town Creek.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Doris Scoggin; sons, David L. Scoggin and Robert A. Scoggin; grandchildren, Nickolaus, Christopher, Jacob, Ashlea and Jackson; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry Scoggin and James Scoggin.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, AP Junior and Azilee Scoggin; and brother, Rickie Scoggin.
Pallbearers will be Tony Hallmark, Ronny Dale Graves, Joe Kirby, David Pierce and Chris Scoggin. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Scoggin and great-grandchildren.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented