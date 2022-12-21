TUSCUMBIA — Robert Junior Hester, 88 of Tuscumbia, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Monday, December 19, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, December 23, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Larry Smart officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
Robert was a native of Colbert County and a U.S. Army veteran serving as a medic at Fort Sam Houston. He retired after 35 years of service working at Reynolds. First at Wire, Rod & Bar and then as Pit Crew Leader on the scrap dock until retirement. Robert was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Waldrep Hester; son, Robby Hester; his parents, James Dallas and Mary “Kate” Hester; four sisters, and five brothers-in-law.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Kristi Hester Crittenden and her husband, Brian; sister, Jean Hester; and his beloved grandchildren, Ashlin and Chloe.
Pallbearers are Tim Waldrep, Mike Hester, Brian Crittenden, Tyler Crittenden, Darrell Todd, and Calvin Berryman.
Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Thomason and Clifton Jackson.
The family expresses special thanks to “Daddy’s nurses and care takers that he dearly loved, Mel, Lily, Danielle, Kelly, and Pastor Andy.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
