MOUNT HOPE — Robert “Hutson” Bradford, 82, died January 6, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Masterson Cemetery. Hutson was married to Betty Jane Bradford for 63 years.

