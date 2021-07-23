HAMILTON — Robert J. “Rob” Gills, 62, died July 21, 2021. Visitation Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

