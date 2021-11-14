FLORENCE — Robert Jackson “Bob” Osborn, Sr., born March 15, 1927, in Florence, Alabama, died peacefully at his home in Killen, Alabama, on October 28, 2021.
Bob had a wonderful life filled with world travels and many creative, entrepreneurial ventures. He was known as a loving, charismatic, and optimistic soul. Bob was a writer, artist, and storyteller. He enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, golf, boating, and entertaining friends and strangers. He was always ready for trips to the beach.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Archie Vineyard Osborn; parents, Fredrick Wood and Marjorie Beall Osborn; and sister, June Wyker.
He is survived by his brother, Fredrick W. Osborn, Jr.; his dear friend and companion, Shirley Self. His children, Lois Osborn Rasberry, Killen; Chan Osborn Anaya (Vernon), Galisteo, New Mexico; and Robert J. “Bo” Osborn, Jr. (fiancee’ Jackie), Florence, Alabama. Grandchildren, Christopher Thigpen (Sippi), Isaac Rasberry, Fara Blaszak (Ryan), Ami Caldwell (Carlos), Brian Renee Anaya, Addison W. Osborn (Hannah), Austin V. Osborn. Great-grandchildren, Christopher and Samantha Thigpen, Raine and Erica Williams, Aspen Blaszak, Ali Caldwell, Oliver and Ezra Rasberry, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, an Auburn University graduate, an Eagle Scout, and a proud Navy veteran. He was a life member of Rotary, a member of UNA Sportsman’s Club, Trinity Solo, and Good Ole Boys.
His family would like to extend special thanks to the VA staff, Mary Kehoe, and Kindred Hospice staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 20th, 3:00 PM, at Trinity Episcopal Church with a reception following at Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Post Office Box M, Florence, Alabama 35631.
