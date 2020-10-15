MUSCLE SHOALS —Robert James Russell, 86, died October 11, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Living Word Community, Tuscumbia. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Mr. Russell was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

