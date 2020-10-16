MUSCLE SHOALS — On Sunday Morning October 11, 2020 Robert James Russell, 86, made his transition from labor to reward. Robert James Russell was born in Lauderdale County, Alabama on May 24, 1934 to the late Lester and Perlina (Young) Russell. Robert served the Lord faithfully for more than 40 years until his health began to fail.
Funeral service will be Saturday, October 17th at Living Word Community, Tuscumbia, interment will follow in Tri-Cities Mememorial Gardens, Florence. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Those preceding him in death were his father and mother, Lester and Perlina (Young) Russell, Florence, AL; brother, Joseph W. Russell, Massillon, Ohio and goddaughter, Sharea Thompson. Robert leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Kathy Russell, Muscle Shoals, AL; three stepchildren, R’Dellius Davis “Sport” Montgomery, AL, Rolandus Davis, Madison AL, Reggie King, Florence AL; two godchildren, Tina Harden, Florence AL and Tiffany Stewart, Birmingham, AL; sister, Eva Armstead, Florence, AL; brother, Lesley Ingram, Memphis, TN; five sisters-in-law, Sadie King (Ray Evans), Dora Asher, Shelia Woods, (Carlos), Cassandra Patterson, Evelyn King; three brothers in-law, Elijah Smith, Florence, AL, Earnest Smith (Claudia) Tuscumbia, AL, Eddie King, Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, La’Darius King, La’Dazia King, Aniyah King, Amauri King, all of Florence, AL; a special and devoted niece, Keturah Pruitt, Tuscumbia AL; Pastor Shane D. Rainer, Lady Christy Rainer and The living Word Community Church Family, a host of other family and friends.
Compassionate and Proficient Preparation Presented By: Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals.
Commented