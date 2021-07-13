TUSCUMBIA — Jerry Malone, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Visitation will be today, July 13, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Jerry was a member of the National Guard and had a love for classic cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.H. and Mildred Malone, and sister, Mae Jean Hester.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Julie Malone; granddaughter, Megan James; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Brody James.
Pallbearers will be Andy Hester, Anthony Hester, Jackie Bates, Patrick James, Charles Spires, and Jeremiah Stillings.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Park Rest Nursing Home and to Mary Spires for their excellent care and support.
