ROGERSVILLE
Robert Joe “Bobby” Smith, 80, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was a graduate of Cherokee Vocational High School, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired from Reynolds Aluminum. Bobby was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school and was the president of Buddy Hannah Sunday School Class. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, runner and a dedicated fan of all Lauderdale County High School sports.
A graveside service will be Friday, September 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Springfield Cemetery with military honors. Pat Driskell and Jamey Cosby will officiate.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Smith and Mary Jane Kimbrough; stepfather, Percy Kimbrough and brother, Jimmy Smith. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Snoddy Smith; children, Larry Bryan Butler and Anna (Rocky) O’Dell; grandchildren, Trey Adams, Taylor (Tyler) Thigpen and Carly Priscilla O’Dell; great-grandson, Rhen Thigpen; brother, John W. (Joyce) Smith; sister, Hilda Smith Hester; sisters-in-law, Frances Ingrum, Sara Alexander and Doris (Nathan) Bates; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences and memories to the Smith family.
