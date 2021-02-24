LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Robert K. “Bob” Augustin Sr., 87, died February 22, 2021. There will be a private family on Visitation and Funeral Mass at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery with full Military Honors. Greenhill Funeral Home is directing.

