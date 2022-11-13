ROGERSVILLE — Robert Carlton Kelley, 85, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022.
Carlton was a 1956 graduate of Lauderdale County High School, where he was a student athlete. He supported Lauderdale County Athletics from the time he graduated until his passing. Carlton was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Rogersville for over 60 years. Mr. Kelley retired from the United States Army Department of Defense in Huntsville, Alabama as Chief of Logistics. He enjoyed teaching his boys to hunt, fish and, later in life, playing golf with his grandson. He adored his family.
Visitation for Mr. Kelley will be Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 1 p.m., - 2:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Rogersville with funeral service following. Bertis Ray and Michael Kelley will be officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery.
Carlton is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Sallie Kelley; sister, Betty Kelley Parker; and brother, Bill Kelley.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wylodean Kelley; sons, Michael (Vickie) Kelley, Patrick Kelley; and grandson, Caleb (Ashley) Kelley.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Kelley’s family.
Commented