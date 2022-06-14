FLORENCE — Robert Kenneth “Butch” Atkinson, 76, of Florence, passed away June 11, 2022. Mr. Atkinson was a boilermaker at Colbert Steam Plant. He was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park with military honors. Officiating will be Ed Thrasher.
Mr. Atkinson was preceded in death by Bartley and Lucille Atkinson; Hazel Horton; Kirby Wiggins; James, Paul, Ray and Bill Atkinson; Autry Kilpatrick; and Cecil and Mary Ruth Myrick.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Ann Myrick Atkinson; daughters, Alice Arnold (Anthony), Leigh Eckl (Chris); aunt, Ann Baskins; sister-in-law, Lois Albright; grandchildren, Allie Howard (Jonathan), Ryan Eckl, Jon Eckl; great-grandchild, Marley Rae Howard; special nephew and nieces, Steele Myrick and Sloane and Ivy Jade Darby.
Pallbearers will be Steele Myrick, Trey Wise, Jonathan Howard, Brandon Newton, Jason Myrick and John Fulmer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Edwards, Dwight McCain, Dr. Terence T. Hart, Roy Lee Atkinson, Roy Pigg, Michael Montgomery, Cecil Myrick, Jr., and Shannon Bevis.
Special thanks to Shoals Hospice and Dr. Terence T. Hart for their excellent care.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented