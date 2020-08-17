ROGERSVILLE — Robert L. “Pete” McLemore, 85, was born in 1934 at Rogersville, Alabama to William (Jack) and Lola McLemore. He graduated from LCHS in 1952 and served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Valcour. After discharge, he graduated from Florence State (UNA) with a degree in business. Soon after, he was admitted to the TVA Electrical Apprentice program and worked as an electrician with TVA until retirement.
Mr. McLemore was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ and served as a deacon there for several years. He was active in several volunteer and civic organizations in Rogersville.
In 1962, he married Genell Woods. They had two children, Barbara and Eric.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric Lynn McLemore; sister, Sue McLemore Gresham and his in-laws, Floyd and Blondena Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Minda Genell Woods McLemore; daughter, Barbara McLemore Ferguson and her husband, Danny and granddaughter, Claire Ferguson.
Due to the current pandemic, no visitation is planned.
There will be a public graveside service on Tuesday, August 18th, at 6:30 p.m., at Civitan Cemetery with Alex Bayes officiating.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
