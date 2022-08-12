SHEFFIELD — Robert Larry Richardson, Sr., 72, Sheffield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Valdosta Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church with Bro. Scott Livingston officiating.
Larry was a lifetime resident of the Shoals and a member of Valdosta Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Virgie Richardson, and oldest brother, Jackie Richardson.
Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Simons Richardson; children, Rob Richardson (Karen), Wendy Perkins (Steve), Michelle Holland, and Loren Richardson (Jennifer); brother, Sammy Richardson (Donna); grandchildren, Riley Richardson, Reid Richardson, Jacob Holland, John Avery Holland, Ainslee Richardson, Owen Richardson, and Eli Richardson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
