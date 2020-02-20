FLORENCE — Robert Lee Boddie, 56, died February 13, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Smithsonia Church of Christ, Florence, burial in Smithsonia Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loading...
Loading...