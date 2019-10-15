FLORENCE — Robert Lee Morris, 70, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County and a member of Highland Park Church of Christ. Visitation was Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Highland Park Church of Christ. The service will be today, October 15, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Jeff Abrams and Ben Hayes will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Rebecca Morris, and children, Betsy Puckett (Bradley), Mitch Morris (Amy) and Eric Morris (Melissa); sister, Sandra Kelsey; grandchildren, Abby Morris, Henry Morris, Rubye Puckett, Lincoln Puckett, Molly Morris and Claire Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Isabell Morris; brothers, Floyd Morris and Bill Morris; sister, Martha Wylie.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hood, Henry Morris and Lincoln Puckett.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Bangladesh/Nepal Mission Work Highland Park Church of Christ, Mars Hill Bible School at 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630 and North Alabama Christian Children’s Home at P.O. Box 2652 Florence, AL 35630.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
