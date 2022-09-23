SHEFFIELD

Robert Lee Seay, 62, died September 27, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

