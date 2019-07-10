FLORENCE — Robert Lee Spurgeon, 92, of Florence, passed away July 8, 2019. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church, a U.S. Air Force veteran, a dedicated Christian, loving husband, father, stepfather and friend. He was retired from B.H. Craig Construction Company after 29 years of service.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. John Brock and Rev. Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Spurgeon was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maudie Spurgeon; first wife of 59 years, Carolyn Jacks Spurgeon; brothers, Joe Spurgeon, Billy and George Taylor; and stepsons, Charles and Mark Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Grace Moore Spurgeon; sister, Mildred Helmick; sons, Waylon (Gail), Tim (Patsy) and Shaun (Sandra); daughter, Jacque Phillips; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; stepson, Allen Moore; stepdaughters, Teresa Dodd, Jeanie Stumpe, Greta Killen (John) and Amy Hill; and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Active pallbearers will be his grandsons and husbands of his granddaughters: Scott Wilson, Todd Wilson, Russ Wilson, Ryder Spurgeon, Doug Carroll, Herby Peters, John Byrd and Kade Smith.
Wesley Spurgeon will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church Missions Fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented