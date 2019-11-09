RUSSELLVILLE — Robert Leverne Jones, age 91, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, November 06, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He served God faithfully and enjoyed singing hymns praising Jesus. His favorite Bible verses were John 14:-1-6, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” We know he is rejoicing in Heaven now having seen Jesus face to face.
He was born in Franklin County. He attended Russellville High School and was a member of the Golden Tigers football team. He then entered the Navy and upon discharge, returned to Russellville, where he married Cassie McCarley and they enjoyed 51 years together. He was elected to the Russellville City Council for two terms and served on the Russellville Gas Board. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1983.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge 371 Russellville, Alabama where he was Past Master and served the lodge in all offices and various lecturing committees. He was a Scottish Rite Mason 32nd Degree and a Lifetime member of the Cahaba Shriners. He is Past Grand Master and Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Alabama.
He was a Russellville Golden Tiger fan and loved watching the Alabama Crimson Tide Football. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Russellville where he enjoyed singing in the choir and his Sunday morning class. He was also a member of Gideon International.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Cassie McCarley Jones; father, Claude O. Jones; mother, Dessie Hyde Jones; brothers, John C. Jones, Bryce Jones, Grady Jones, Alton Lee Jones, Henry Jones; and sisters, Verona James and Nettie Jean Carroll.
He leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, Wayne Jones, James Johnson; wife, Peggy Richardson Jones; son, Rodney Jones (wife, Judy); daughter, Debbie Farris (husband, Junior); grandchildren, Jada Schiessl (Jason), Chason Farris (Shelly), Cade Farris (Jennifer), Caley Farris (Mandy), Caleb Farris, Millicent Jones, Canaan Farris (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Chase Guthrie, Bryce Farris, Lauren Farris, Lily Farris, Carson Farris, Addyson Farris, Grace Schiessl, Samuel Farris, Andrew Farris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. He will be entombed at Franklin Memory Gardens Mausoleum following military honors.
We wish to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their assistance and to Katie Taylor Allen, Lorain Baker, Audrey Pounders, and Amy Williams for the compassion and time spent with our father.
