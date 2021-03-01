FLORENCE — Robert Lewis Gist, 70 of Florence, AL, passed away on February 26, 2021, with his family by his side. He was a Navy veteran that served honorably on the USS McCandless from 1975 to 1979. He was a devoted employee of Nafco/Tarkett for 40 years.
He is survived by a daughter Rhonda (Mike); sisters Joyce, Sandra, and Wilma (Rick); and brothers Rex, and Dennis. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicole, James, and Jacob.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. At this time we ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
