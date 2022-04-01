FLORENCE — Robert Louis Kephart, 89, died March 30, 2022. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at noon at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence. Williams Funeral Home is directing. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Carter Kephart. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

