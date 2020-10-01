MUSCLE SHOALS — Robert Louis Perota, 70 of Muscle Shoals, passed away suddenly at North Alabama Medical Center on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Mr. Perota retired with The New York Times. Robert’s passion was his many dogs and his love of animals.
Mr. Perota was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony J. Perota and Eleanor Nacosky; sons, Justin and Adam Perota; brother, Anthony Perota; and sister, Donna Perota.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Antoinette Farrell; sons, Robert Perota of North Carolina and Christopher Perota of Florida; sister, Ellen Thomas (Shawn) of California; grandchildren, Laina, Nicholas, Cole, Dominick and Joshua; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
