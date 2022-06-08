MUSCLE SHOALS
Robert Louis Thompson, 88, of Muscle Shoals, passed away June 6, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a retired painter for Reynolds Aluminum, a member of River Road Church of Christ, and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Jane Narmore Thompson; sons, Larry Thompson and Benny Thompson; daughter, Kathy McAnally (Brett); brothers, Jim Thompson and Donald Thompson (June); sisters, Sue Darby (Bobby) and Faith Dodd (Paul); grandchildren, Jamie Puckett, Allie Thompson, Michael Riley and Tim McAnally; great-grandchild, Dylan Puckett.
Preceded in death by parents, Dewey Thompson and Gertrude Gray Thompson; brothers, Thomas Thompson and Russell Thompson; sisters, Louise Gist and Peggy Clemmons; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Thompson.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bruce Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
