TOWN CREEK — Robert Lovelady, 76, passed away Friday February 18, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Robert was the husband of Diane Lovelady for 52 years. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.