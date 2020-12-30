MOULTON — Robert M. Burden, 92, Moulton, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Due to the Corona virus, there will be a private visitation for the family. All are welcome to attend the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 31, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Brother Thomas Thornton officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Robert was retired from Reynolds Metals, where he worked as Clerk of the Machine Shop. He was a member of Mason Lodge No. 361 in Town Creek and Labor Union No. 366. Robert was a member of Abbie Baptist Church, Leighton, where he served as deacon for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin D. Burden and Florence Lillian Burden; and sister, Christine Osborn.
Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Burden; daughter, Judith B. Armor (Jerry); brothers, Daniel Burden and Bobby Burden; and sisters, Doris Johnson, Dorothy Faye Burden, and Carol Finch.
Pallbearers will be Garland Burden, Wesley Burden, Darryl Johnson, Doug Johnson, Charles Simmons, and Corey Uhlman.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Robert’s sitters, Teresa Preston, Holly Gibson, Dorothy Faye Burden, Doris Johnson, Donna Standridge, Annette Owens, Joyce Terry, and Joyce Coffey, as well as to the staff at Encompass Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abbie Baptist Church, 1525 Shaw Road, Leighton, AL 35646.
