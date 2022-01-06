FLORENCE — Robert Michael Jacobs, age 64, of Florence, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Visitation will be today, January 6th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Friday, January 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Nathan Raines officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hills Cemetery in St. Florian.
Mike was a hard working man, enjoyed tinkering on lawn mowers with his son-in-law and loved Archie’s vegetable stew. He was a loving father and grandfather and was a simple man that loved his family, loved the world, and would help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Jacobs; mother, Mildred Keeton; three sisters; two grandchildren; loving wife, Geni Jacobs.
Survivors are his children, Michael Jacobs, Lauriebeth Jacobs, Tabitha Stutts, Samantha Jacobs (Archie), and Mindy Gallagher (Timothy); sisters, Debra Crites (Charlie), and Lindagail Jacobs; brothers, Troy Richardson (Rachel), Timothy Jacobs (Donna), and Roy Lee Keeton; grandchildren, Blake, Corbyn, Bryson, Payton, Andrew, Ryan, Douglas, Kazjah, Ivey, Amari, Shaddi, Lynn, Eveaunni, and Grace; three great-grandchildren and special friends, Joe Brown and Latosha Raines.
