IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Robert Manuel Sappington, 80, died September 3, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at Burgess Creek Cemetery with Cutshall Funeral Home directing. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program.

