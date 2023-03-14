BEAR CREEK — Robert Earl Marbutt, 78, died March 11, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6-8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

