VINA — Robert Bruce Marcello, 74, died November 23, 2022.

Visitation was Sunday, noon-2 p.m., at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the Church with burial in Burnout Cemetery.

He was a veteran of the US Navy.

